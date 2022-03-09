Alvin Kamara’s court hearing on battery charges postponed until April 25

Alvin Kamara’s Las Vegas court hearing on charges of battery has been postponed until April 25.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Percy Harris, and Darrin Young informed the court that they were still reviewing evidence from their own investigation into the incident that occurred on February 5 in Las Vegas, and would need a postponement of a previously scheduled hearing date.

“There’s more than the video,” defense attorney John Spilotro said. “There’s a bunch of interviews. There’s also surveillance out of the limo. I’ve just been through what they provided us. There’s a lot of electronic surveillance.”

Court hearing for New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara postponed

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The four men each face a felony count of battery that resulted in serious bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery in connection with a brawl at The Cromwell Casino.

The alleged incident occurred the day before Kamara was set to take part in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Saints star RB was arrested the following day.

Alvin Kamara stats (2021): 1,337 total yards, 47 receptions, 9 total touchdowns

According to the report, surveillance footage from the casino showed Kamara punching a man eight times, while Lammons punched the individual once and stomped on him three times. Kamara told Las Vegas Police he punched a man he thought had done something to someone in his entourage after he started to run away.

The victim told law enforcement in a report that the NFL RB had stopped him from entering an elevator by putting his hand on the man’s chest. When the man pushed Kamara’s hand away, Kamara shoved him and the altercation ensued.

The five-time Pro-Bowler is currently playing on a five-year, $75 million contract with the Saints that began in the 2021 season.