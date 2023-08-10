Ally Ewing claims 1-stroke lead at AIG Women’s Open

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Ally Ewing carded a 4-under-par 68 to seize a one-stroke lead at the AIG Women’s Open on Thursday in Surrey, England.

Ewing collected five birdies against three bogeys before recording an eagle on the par-5 16th hole at Walton Heath Golf Club.

She parred the final two holes to remain one shot ahead five other golfers — including 2019 U.S. Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea.

South Korean Amy Yang joined Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant, France’s Perrine Delacour and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen at 3-under.

Allisen Corpuz, the reigning U.S. Open champion, was part of an 12-golfer logjam at 2-under.

Breakout LPGA sensation Rose Zhang shot an even-par 72.

France’s Celine Boutier — who has won back-to-back events — struggled to a 2-over 74 on Thursday.

–Field Level Media