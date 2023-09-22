All-Star reliever Sean Doolittle retires after 11 seasons

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time All-Star closer Sean Doolittle officially announced his retirement Friday after 11 seasons with four teams.

Doolittle, who turns 37 next week, was an All-Star with the Oakland A’s in 2014 and the Washington Nationals in 2018. He won a World Series with Washington in 2019 and leaves the game with 112 career saves.

He did not pitch in the majors in 2023, appearing in 11 games across four stops in the Nationals’ farm system.

“After 11 incredible seasons playing the sport I love, I can way with gratitude and a full heart that I am retiring from baseball,” Doolittle wrote in a social media post Friday.

He was 26-24 with a 3.20 ERA in 463 games (no starts) with the A’s (2012-17), Nationals (2017-20, 2022), Cincinnati Reds (2021) and Seattle Mariners (2021).

Oakland originally drafted Doolittle in the first round out of Virginia in 2007 as a first baseman. Early injuries led to his reinvention in the bullpen.

“I was nearly ready to hang it up,” Doolittle wrote. “But then the team (Oakland) approached me and asked if I’d be willing to give pitching a try. With the direction and unwavering support of A’s farm director Keith Liepmann and pitching coach Garvin Alston, I found my second chance. I am forever grateful to them for helping me turn a second chance into a career.”

–Field Level Media