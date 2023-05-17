All-Big West G Zyon Pullin entering transfer portal

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

UC Riverside standout Zyon Pullin is entering the transfer portal, his agent confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard earned All-Big West honors with 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 2022-23.

Pullin played in 110 games (78 starts) over four seasons with the Highlanders.

He enters the portal as a graduate student and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Pullin declared for the 2023 NBA Draft last month and still plans to go through the pre-draft process, agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management told ESPN.

–Field Level Media