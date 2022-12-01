Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo title bout targeted for UFC 285

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A long-rumored Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo UFC bantamweight title fight could possibly happen at the promotions pay-per-view card in March.

A matchup between the reigning 135-pound king and the former champion — who also held the flyweight title — has been suggested by both for the last month. They have taken advantage of photo ops together to build interest and poked each other over social media and interviews about a possible fight.

Well, the rumor now seems to be a reality as Sterling announced on his “The Weekly Scraps” podcast that Cejudo will be the opponent for the third defense of his championship reign.

“I’m announcing that I am going to fight Henry next. We are targeting March. I will say, it’s done but it’s still not done until there’s ink on the paper but it’s done. … This fight is going to happen. Obviously, you guys saw the face-off with myself and Henry Cejudo. I have no problem fighting Henry. Never ducked anybody a day in my life.” – Aljamain Sterling (h/t MMAFighting)

Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo could take place at UFC 285

Based on the champion’s revelation, Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo would likely take place at UFC 285, which is the UFC’s tentative pay-per-view card for March. Few bouts are announced for the event, but it is set to take place on March 3 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Aljamain Sterling record: 22-3 (3 KO, 8 submission)

Sterling last fought in October at UFC 280. On that night he defended his title for a second time when he defeated former two-time champion TJ Dillashaw by technical knockout in the second round. Dillashaw entered the fight with a serious shoulder injury he kept secret from the promotion and pre-fight medical evaluations.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has not stepped inside the Octagon since May 2020. After a sixth straight win and successful bantamweight title defense against division legend Dominick Cruz, “The Messenger” retired from the sport due to disinterest in his pay.

Henry Cejudo record: 16-2 (8 KO)

However, since then he has hinted at a return many times and he re-entered the USADA testing pool in the spring. Before retiring, he scored victories over current Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis, Dillashaw, and flyweight legend and current ONE Championship titlist Demetrious Johnson.