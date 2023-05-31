Alex Rodriguez has early stage gum disease

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Rodriguez was diagnosed with early stage gum disease and has aligned with a medical partner to raise awareness.

Rodriguez said Wednesday he’s teaming with Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its oral healthcare business, OraPharma, to encourage dental and oral health checks that often diagnose ailments like Gingivitis or even gum cancer in their earliest stages.

“Looks can be deceiving,” Rodriguez said in an interview with “CBS Mornings.”

“I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease.”

Based on 2022 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately half of U.S. adults over 30 have a form of gum disease, and it’s even more common after the age of 65.

