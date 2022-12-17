Alex Pietrangelo back with Golden Knights after daughter’s illness

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is expected to return for Saturday night’s home contest against the New York Islanders after a nine-game absence due to his daughter’s flu illness developing into brain damage.

Pietrangelo said his daughter, 4-year-old Evelyn, caught the flu over Thanksgiving and it progressed into encephalitis, which causes severe brain swelling. He said Evelyn lost her motor skills and was unable to open her eyes for the first five days.

“I don’t want to say a surprise, but that progressed a lot quicker than I guess the original diagnosis,” Pietrangelo told reporters at Saturday’s morning skate. “They can’t really give you a timetable when your precious little girl is going to get better. It’s pretty scary for Mom and Dad, so I said I wouldn’t go back to work until I feel comfortable with where she is at home.”

Pietrangelo, 32, said Evelyn was released from a Las Vegas hospital on Wednesday. He said she faces months of rehabilitation but his outlook was bolstered when she wanted to walk on Thursday.

“We were thinking this could be months down the road,” Pietrangelo said. “(Friday), she just kept walking and walking in circles for a full day. God answered our prayers. It’s a miracle how much she’s come along in the last 48 hours.”

The rapid improvement helped Pietrangelo feel comfortable about returning to the ice. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was glad to see him at the Saturday skate.

“It’s good for Alex to get back into the group and the mix,” Cassidy said. “You have to take care of your family first. They’re in a better place than they were a few weeks ago, so good for everybody involved and for him to get back out there.”

Pietrangelo has 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 23 games this season. The only Vegas defenseman with more points is Shea Theodore (22), who is sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Pietrangelo, a three-time All-Star, is in his third season with the Golden Knights after spending 10-plus campaigns with the St. Louis Blues. He has 132 goals and 538 points in 902 NHL games.

–Field Level Media