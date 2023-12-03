Alex Kerfoot helps Coyotes knock off Blues

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Kerfoot had a goal and two assists to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the visiting St. Louis Blues 4-1 Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes, who won their fourth straight game.

Brandon Saad scored and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the Blues, who once again failed to push four games over .500.

The Coyotes dominated the first period, outshooting the Blues 9-3 while taking a 3-0 lead.

Arizona struck just 40 seconds into the game. The Coyotes gained the offensive zone with speed, pushed the puck into the right corner and scored with Kerfoot setting up the uncovered Carcone in front of the net.

Carcone’s goal was his fifth in five games.

The Coyotes made it 2-0 with a power-play goal with 4:11 left in the first period. Kerfoot took a pass at the right post and made a behind-the-back to Schmaltz for the point-blank goal.

With 38 seconds left in the period, Maccelli converted a 3-on-2 rush with a blast off right wing off Lawson Crouse’s pass.

The Blues picked up their pace in the scoreless second period, outshooting the Coyotes 15-7. Their best chances were a pair of Saad shots off left wing on 2-on-1 breaks and a point-blank shot from Colton Parayko stepping in from the right point.

Ingram denied them each time to keep St. Louis off the board.

Coyotes winger Jason Zucker had a third-period goal erased by an official review, which determined that he kicked the puck into the net.

Saad cut the deficit to 3-1 with 10:25 left. Nick Leddy fired a shot on goal from the left point, then Oscar Sundqvist got the rebound and slid it to Saad in front of the net for his backhand goal.

With Hofer off the ice for an extra attacker, Kerfoot scored into the empty net with 1:15 left to ice the game.

