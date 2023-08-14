Former NFL running back Alex Collins dies at 28, Baltimore Ravens announce

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens made a shocking announcement Monday evening in a press release, indicating that former running back Alex Collins has passed away at the age of 28.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went,” Ravens’ press release read. “May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

A fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks out of Arkansas in the 2016 NFL Draft, Collins played one season in Seattle before landing with the Ravens for the next two years. He ended up tallying his best performance as a sophomore in Baltimore, putting up 1,160 total yards and six touchdowns.

Over the course of his five NFL seasons, Collins put up 2,464 total yards and 19 touchdowns. He last played in the league with Seattle in 2021. He spent this last winter and spring playing for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement on Collins’ passing.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered,” Harbaugh noted in a statement.

“He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Collins was a five-star recruit of the Razorbacks. He became just the third player in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards three times and is still second in program history behind Darren McFadden in rushing yards.

Collins’ death comes weeks after former Ravens teammate and fellow Arkansas player Ryan Mallett passed away at the age of 35 in Florida.

Collins’ cause of death is not yet known.