Alabama lands transfer TE CJ Dippre

Tight end CJ Dippre, a transfer from Maryland, announced his commitment to Alabama in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.

He had narrowed his choices to the Crimson Tide and Ohio State.

In two seasons at Maryland, Dippre appeared in 25 games. In the 2022 season, he caught 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

A 6-foot-5, 260-pound target from Scranton, Pa., he started all 12 games on the season.

Alabama had been seeking an experienced addition to the tight end room to replace Cameron Latu, who is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Latu caught 25 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.

