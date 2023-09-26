Alabama lands commitment from 5-star C Aiden Sherrell

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Aiden Sherrell, a five-star center prospect, became the first prospect in the Class of 2024 to commit to Alabama on Tuesday.

Sherrell chose coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and other programs.

Sherrell is the fourth-best center and the No. 22 overall prospect in his class in the 247Sports composite rankings. Listed at 6 feet 10, he will play his senior year of high school at Prolific Prep in California.

“They see me playing position-less basketball and being a big piece for them right away,” Sherrell told 247Sports. “They see me being a NBA prospect.”

–Field Level Media