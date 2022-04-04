Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford to enter NBA draft

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama’s leading scorer in the 2021-22 season, said he’s entering the NBA draft.

He posted his announcement to Twitter on Sunday night and added he’ll be signing with an agent.

“Hard work and a constant obsession to get better has gotten me where I am today,” he said. “This is just the beginning of my journey and I am beyond blessed to be able to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.”

Shackelford, a junior guard, averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. He led the Southeastern Conference in 3-pointers made per game (3.1), total threes made (101), total threes attempted (288) and minutes per game (34.1).

Shackelford appeared in all 33 games (32 starts) for Alabama and was named to the All-SEC second team, marking his second consecutive selection.

Alabama finished the season with a 19-14 mark (9-9 SEC) and lost to Notre Dame 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

