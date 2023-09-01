Alabama football’s successor to Bryce Young for the 2023 college football season finally revealed

Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

A new report on Friday claims that the Alabama football decision-makers have decided on who will be the man to take over for Bryce Young as their starting quarterback to begin the 2023 college football season.

The Alabama football program has a very high standard to maintain. Since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007, the legendary team has won 10 or fewer games just two times. Competing for national championships is an expectation every season from fans for the university that has become a factory for NFL talent over the last two decades.

That is why choosing who will be the player under center in Week 1 of the new college football season is a major decision to make for the program. Especially when that young man has to fill the shoes of Bryce Young.

A talent who started for two seasons and one a Heisman Trophy in 2021. Well, after much deliberation over the last six months, Alabama football has finally decided on who will be the next starting QB for the team.

Jalen Milroe will be the next Alabama football starting QB

On Friday, just hours away from the team’s 2023 college football season opener against Middle Tennessee, ESPN reported that redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe will have the unenviable duty of replacing Young and trying to guide the team back to a national championship for the first time since 2020.

The 20-year-old beat out Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, and true freshman Dylan Lonergan for the gig. It is unsurprising that the 6-foot-2, 220-pound talent won the job since he is the most tenured player at the position, is considered one of the most explosive players on the roster, and has a cannon for an arm.

Milroe actually has some starting experience as well after he was in the lineup for a game last season for the injured Bryce Young. He earned a victory against Texas A&M and hit on 12-of-19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 81 yards, however, his inexperience showed and he was responsible for three turnovers.