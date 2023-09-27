Agent: Warriors signing veteran F Rudy Gay

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year deal with veteran forward Rudy Gay, according to his agent.

Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports confirmed with ESPN on Wednesday that Gay will compete for the Warriors’ open roster spot in training camp.

Gay, 37, has played for five teams across 17 NBA seasons, the past two with the Utah Jazz.

He owns career averages of 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 1,120 games (779 starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Jazz.

