Agent: Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

The Minnesota Vikings are adding former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to the active roster, his agents told ESPN on Wednesday.

ESPN also reported that Minnesota is waiving wide receiver and return specialist Jalen Reagor, a former first-round draft pick.

Gaskin, released by Miami on Tuesday, will be reunited with Brian Flores, the former Dolphins head coach who now is the defensive coordinator for the Vikings. Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha confirmed the agreement.

Gaskin, 26, joins a running back room in Minnesota that is trying to replace four-time 1,000-yard rusher Dalvin Cook, who was released in June and signed with the New York Jets earlier this month.

Gaskin was limited to 10 carries in four games in 2022 after recovering from a knee injury. The 2019 seventh-round pick rushed for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 101 passes for 701 yards and six scores in 38 games (17 starts) with the Dolphins.

Reagor, 24, was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2020. He was drafted 21st overall, one spot ahead of Vikings All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings last August and he caught eight passes for 104 yards and one TD in 17 games, adding 26 punt returns for 167 yards and four carries for 25 yards.

Reagor has gained 1,656 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns in 45 games (24 starts) with Philadelphia and Minnesota.

–Field Level Media