Adrian Peterson after arrest: ‘I don’t hit women’

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21)

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson insists he didn’t do anything that warranted Sunday’s arrest in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge.

“I don’t hit women,” the free agent running back told Houston’s Fox 26 on Monday.

Peterson, 36, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport following an incident that allegedly occurred as his plane was set to depart for Houston. Police were alerted and the plane returned to the gate “due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and female victim,” according to NFL.com.

Police investigated and removed Peterson from the plane. He was later released after posting $50,000 bond.

Peterson told Fox 26 that although he did get into an argument with his wife, Ashley, the incident has been “blown out of proportion.”

“I was literally mind-blown that they took me to jail,” Peterson said. “They were like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of California, we have to take you in.’ I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I’m just like, ‘Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail, and I literally didn’t do anything.’

“It’s blown out of proportion. Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

Peterson said he hopes the charges will be dropped.

“Only thing I will say is it looks horrible because Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence,” Peterson said. “I don’t hit women. It’s not that type of situation, and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it, and God willing get the charges dropped and move on.”

Peterson was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 and eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault. He was fined, placed on probation and assigned community service. The NFL suspended him for the 2014 season.

Peterson, who spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this past season, ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards. He previously has stated his interest in playing next season.

