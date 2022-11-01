Adam Zimmer, Cincinnati Bengals analyst and son of Mike Zimmer, dead at 38

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38.

On Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Corri Zimmer announced that her brother and the NFL assistant coach had passed away. An assistant coach on NFL staffs since 2006, Adam Zimmer won a Super Bowl ring as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

He spent four seasons in New Orleans before becoming the Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant linebackers coach (2010-’12). Following his stint in Kansas City, the Utah native joined Mike Zimmer’s coaching staff in 2013 when his father served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

When his father became the Vikings’ head coach, Adam Zimmer joined the staff as linebackers coach. He became the Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator in 2020, serving in the role for two seasons before Mike Zimmer was fired.

Adam joined the Bengals’ football staff as an offensive analyst this season. As described by Field Yates of ESPN, the 38-year-old learned the game from his father and was a son, brother and uncle to his family and beloved by the NFL community.

“Our organization has had the privilege of working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.” Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown on the loss of Adam Zimmer

