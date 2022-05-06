Aces, Sun open WNBA season as co-title favorites

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces are the co-championship favorites ahead of Friday night’s tip-off to the 2022 WNBA season.

Both teams are being offered at +350 by BetMGM, followed by the Chicago Sky at +450 and the Seattle Storm at +500.

The season gets under way with four games on Friday night, including the Aces visiting the Phoenix Mercury and the Storm playing host to the Minnesota Lynx. The first game of the night features the Indiana Fever at the Washington Mystics, followed by the Los Angeles Sparks at the Sky.

The Mystics have been the most heavily-bet team at BetMGM, drawing 21.0 percent of the championship tickets and 32.3 percent of the handle. At +1800 on Friday, that makes the Mystics the sportsbook’s biggest liability entering the season.

They are followed by the Sparks, who have moved from +4000 to +3000 while being backed by 17.1 percent of the tickets and 12.8 percent of the bets. The third-biggest liability are the New York Liberty, whose odds have shifted dramatically from +2500 to +1400 while being supported by 6.7 and 16.2 percent of the action, respectively.

The Suns had not drawn any action at BetMGM as of Friday, while DraftKings wasn’t even offering a full-league title market.

A “WNBA Championship Winner w/o Connecticut” prop was being led by the Aces at +275, followed by the Sky (+330), Storm (+450) and Mercury (+550).

WNBA Championship Odds (BetMGM)

Las Vegas Aces: +350 (Opened at +300)

Connecticut Sun: +350 (+350)

Chicago Sky: +450 (+325)

Seattle Storm: +500 (+450)

Phoenix Mercury: +650 (+325)

Minnesota Lynx: +800 (+800)

New York Liberty: +1400 (+2500)

Washington Mystics: +1800 (+2200)

Los Angeles Sparks: +3000 (+4000)

Dallas Wings: +6600 (+5000)

Atlanta Dream: +10000 (+10000)

Indiana Fever: +10000 (+8000)

–Field Level Media