Aces’ Becky Hammon named WNBA Coach of Year

The Las Vegas Aces’ Becky Hammon is the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.

Hammon led the Aces to a 26-10 record and the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

She is the third former player to win the award, joining Sandy Brondello (2014) and Suzie McConnell-Serio (2004), but the first to do so in her first season as a head coach.

Hammon drew 27 votes from a national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. The Atlanta Dream’s Tanisha Wright (18 votes) finished second, followed by the Chicago Sky’s James Wade (eight).

Hammon and the Aces will resume their quest for the franchise’s first championship when they host the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of a semifinal series Sunday afternoon.

Hammon, 45, was an assistant coach with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs from 2014-22 before being hired to replace Bill Laimbeer on the Las Vegas bench.

