Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admits NFL career nearing the end

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been a stranger to making headlines, especially within the past year. As he heads into his age-38 season, the four-time NFL MVP seems prepared to walk away very soon.

It’s proven to be an eventful offseason for Rodgers. Everything started with speculation about a trade to the Denver Broncos. Soon after, Green Bay made him the highest paid NFL player ever. Since he signed that deal, the Packers’ quarterback saw Davante Adams traded, trolled his former teammate and credited the use of psychedelics for his career resurgence

Known for creating plenty of headlines throughout his NFL career, Rodgers recently told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that this could all soon be coming to an end.

‘End is near’ for future Hall of Famer

While Rodgers is committed to finishing his career in Green Bay, how much longer he will play has been unclear. He is under contract through 2026, which would be his age-43 season. However, the All-Pro quarterback recognizes he is much closer to retirement.

“The end is near. Who knows how many years that is? But it’s definitely closer every single year. So I’m living my life with a little more perspective about how special the journey has been, and less about what you don’t have, what you couldn’t accomplish, what could’ve been.” Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on his future in NFL

It comes as no surprise that frequent disappoints in the playoffs still weigh on the quarterback’s mind. Ever since winning the Super Bowl a decade ago, Rodgers is 0-4 in the NFC Championship Game.

It would be easy for an aging player on the back nine of his career to have regrets. Rodgers, however, has reached a point where he is simply grateful for the journey.

Aaron Rodgers has had a career to be proud of

Regardless of whether or not Rodgers and the Packers win another Super Bowl, his greatness is undeniable. No quarterback protected the football better, with Rodgers holding the NFL records for the lowest career interception rate (0.8%) and the highest career passer rating (104.5).

In addition to those records, Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl selection. Along the way, he has led the NFL in passer rating four times, touchdowns twice and made an All-Pro team on six separate occasions.

As for when he’ll make a decision, nothing is imminent. Rodgers is entirely focused on the upcoming season and won’t even contemplate retirement until he takes personal time after the final game.

“I’d never say this is my last year or I’m gonna play two more or three more. I’m never gonna hold the team hostage and drag anything out. But I need to focus on this season, and then get away from it and see how I’m feeling and then make a decision. And then once I make a decision like I did this year, then I’m full-go, 100% committed. And until I’m not willing to do that, I’m gonna keep playing.”

If the last two seasons are any indication, he has a lot left in the tank, too.