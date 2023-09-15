Aaron Rodgers leaves door open for in-season return to New York Jets

Anyone expecting Aaron Rodgers to walk away from the game he loves due to his latest injury, a debilitating Achilles tear, underestimates how much of a competitor the Super Bowl-winning QB is. The 39-year-old New York Jets gunslinger made that clear during Friday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

In doing so, Rodgers said he welcomes the skepticism from those who don’t think he has what it takes to ever recover from his season-ending injury. In fact, Rodgers even later declared that he might not be ruled out for the rest of the Jets’ season just yet.

“Give me the doubts. Give me the timetable. Give me all the things you think can/should/will happen. All I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. Then watch what I do.” Aaron Rodgers on his injury recovery

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners

Then Rodgers noted how he’s heard “interesting timetables” for his return to the gridiron and that the rehab plan he’s put together is sure to “shock some people.” It even turned into a bit of a pep rally, with Rodgers providing some hope for Jets fans out there invoking basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

This sure sounds like someone who’s motivated to get back on the football field as soon as possible. Yet, a torn Achilles is no joke, especially for someone as experienced as Rodgers is. It’s great to hear the future Hall of Fame QB in good spirits after such a disappointing start to his Jets career, but it’s hard to envision No. 8 putting on his cleats again this season, no matter how far this team goes.

For now, it’s up to Zach Wilson to prove why he deserved to be the No. 2 pick, ahead of others like Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, and Micah Parsons, among others.

Related: Aaron Rodgers vows to return strong from injury as artificial turf debate rages