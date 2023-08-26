Aaron Rodgers, Jets handle Giants

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in his first action with the New York Jets in a 32-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Taking preseason snaps for the first time since 2018, Rodgers played the first two possessions and finished 5-of-8 passing for 47 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

After Zach Wilson (11 of 18, 107 yards) took over for Rodgers, third-string QB Tim Boyle came on and was 9 of 11 for 107 yards, including a pair of TDs to Alex Erickson. On the other side of the ball, Brandin Echols returned an interception 67 yards for a Jets’ score.

Down 14-0 after the first quarter, the Giants went to the half trailing 14-13 but couldn’t overtake the Jets in the second half. Backup QB Tommy DeVito finished 19-of-29 passing with one touchdown and one interception and was sacked four times.

David Sills V led the Giants in receiving with six grabs for 81 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass from DeVito in the final minute of the game.

–Field Level Media