Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to call out receivers as drama unfolds in Green Bay

From learning behind another divisive figure in Green Bay to being one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, Aaron Rodgers has seen his career take many turns.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP and Packers star has recently become the subject of criticism after he called out young wide receivers following Green Bay’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

It got to the point that Packers wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator Jason Vrabel called for a special meeting between Rodgers and his young pass-catchers.

“They just said, ‘Go to the quarterbacks’ room instead of the receivers’ room. It’s not the first time that’s happened.” Packers wide receiver Randall cobb said after practice on Wednesday

This comes one day after Rodgers himself criticized Green Bay’s young group of wide receivers in a big way during a Q&A with the media.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.” Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday

Rodgers has every right to be frustrated after Green Bay dealt away star wide receiver Davante Adams during the offseaso.

While the future Hall of Famer was in street clothes during Green Bay’s loss to the 49ers last Friday, he had a first-hand view of the youngsters struggling. Two of Jordan Love’s three first-half interceptions were off the hands of wide receivers. That includes rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs.

Related: Aaron Rodgers and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Why all of the drama over Aaron Rodgers’ comments?

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodgers is a veteran in the locker room. He acts as the part of a team leader. One of his roles is to light a fire under the young players. He’s also going to play a role in who actually suits up when things start for real Week 1 against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. He should be outspoken.

“We’re going to play our best guys when the season starts. And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It’s the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most. A lot of it is just the simple responsibility in the offense. Way before body positioning and movement and throw, and all that stuff, are you in the right spot at the right time? Are you running the right route?” Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday

Green Bay’s wide receiver room includes rookies in that of Dobbs and second-round pick Christian Watson. The Packers are going to need them to step up after losing both Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the spring if they want to be seen as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

As for Rodgers, he has been on the receiving end of criticism for both his handling of a prior trade request from the Packers and comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, he’s also let his talking be done on the field.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,115 yards, 37 TD, 7 INT, 111.9 QB rating

When Rodgers talks, the youngsters should listen. On the same note, his comments shouldn’t be met with drama. He’s an ultimate pro. He knows what it takes to succeed. The young players don’t. At least, at this level. It really is that simple.