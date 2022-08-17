Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to call out receivers as drama unfolds in Green Bay

From learning behind another divisive figure in Green Bay to being one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, Aaron Rodgers has seen his career take many turns.
The two-time reigning NFL MVP and Packers star has recently become the subject of criticism after he called out young wide receivers following Green Bay’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
It got to the point that Packers wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator Jason Vrabel called for a special meeting between Rodgers and his young pass-catchers.
This comes one day after Rodgers himself criticized Green Bay’s young group of wide receivers in a big way during a Q&A with the media.
Rodgers has every right to be frustrated after Green Bay dealt away star wide receiver Davante Adams during the offseaso.
While the future Hall of Famer was in street clothes during Green Bay’s loss to the 49ers last Friday, he had a first-hand view of the youngsters struggling. Two of Jordan Love’s three first-half interceptions were off the hands of wide receivers. That includes rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs.
Related: Aaron Rodgers and NFL’s top QBs of 2022
Why all of the drama over Aaron Rodgers’ comments?
Rodgers is a veteran in the locker room. He acts as the part of a team leader. One of his roles is to light a fire under the young players. He’s also going to play a role in who actually suits up when things start for real Week 1 against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. He should be outspoken.
Green Bay’s wide receiver room includes rookies in that of Dobbs and second-round pick Christian Watson. The Packers are going to need them to step up after losing both Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the spring if they want to be seen as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
As for Rodgers, he has been on the receiving end of criticism for both his handling of a prior trade request from the Packers and comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, he’s also let his talking be done on the field.
- Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,115 yards, 37 TD, 7 INT, 111.9 QB rating
When Rodgers talks, the youngsters should listen. On the same note, his comments shouldn’t be met with drama. He’s an ultimate pro. He knows what it takes to succeed. The young players don’t. At least, at this level. It really is that simple.