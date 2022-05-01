WATCH: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasts 453-foot HR

Kansas City Royals fans inside Kauffman Stadium barely got a chance to grab a seat before Aaron Judge rocked the place.

Facing Royals starter Daniel Lynch in the first inning of said game, Judge blasted a no doubt 453-foot home run dead center. Outfielder Michael Taylor knew right away that this thing was gone. Check out his reaction in addition to Yankees players in the dugout.

Talk about a monster home run. Not only did this tavel 453 feet, the thing exited Aaron Judge’s bat at 113.5 miles-per-hour. That’s just insane.

An impending free agent, Judge entered the game hitting .293 with six homers, 13 RBI and a .961 OPS in 20 games this season. He’s now on pace to hit 54 homers with his best ever batting average. Yeah, dude is going to get paid big time next winter.