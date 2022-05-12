WATCH: Aaron Judge blasts 456-foot homer for New York Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has already hit one of the longest home runs of the young Major League Baseball season.

The 6-foot-7, 282-pound Judge has enormous power to go with his football-like frame. Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Burr found that out first-hand in the seventh inning of Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With New York up 6-4 in the top of the seventh, Aaron Judge blasted a 456-foot homer over the left field fence. The ball traveled with an exit velocity of 114 miles-per hour and at a 25 degree angle. It was an absolute blast.

Homers like this make us wonder why the Yankees have not signed Judge to a long-term contract. He’s arbitration case is set to be heard next month. Regardless of the outcome of said case, Judge will likely hit free agency next winter.

It couldn’t come at a better time for the slugging outfielder. Judge is in the midst of a tremendous season for the first-place Pinstripes.

Aaron Judge stats (2021): .289 average, 11 homers, 23 RBI, .965 OPS

If Judge continues performing at this level and hitting homers like we saw Thursday evening, he’ll break the bank big time after the 2022 season.