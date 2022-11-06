Aaron Judge headlines list of 131 MLB free agents

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Let the Aaron Judge sweepstakes begin.

The Major League Baseball Players Association released a list of 131 players on Sunday who now are free agents, with more potentially to be added, pending contract option decisions. New York Yankees’ Judge, who set the American League record for home runs with 62, headlines a list that also includes shortstop Trea Turner and pitcher Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers), first baseman Jose Abreu (Chicago White Sox) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (Atlanta Braves).

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is among those who could become a free agent should he decline his $30.5 million player option for 2023.

Free agents can’t sign with a new team until five days after the end of the World Series, and the signing period will start Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. During this period, the players may only be signed by their 2022 teams.

Here is the list of current free agents as of Sunday:

–Arizona Diamondbacks: None

–Atlanta Braves (9): Ehire Adrianza, Jesse Chavez, Adam Duvall, Robbie Grossman, Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Darren O’Day, Dansby Swanson

–Baltimore Orioles (3): Jesus Aguilar, Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor

–Boston Red Sox (5): Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, J.D. Martinez, Matt Strahm, Michael Wacha

–Chicago Cubs (2): Wade Miley, Willson Contreras

–Chicago White Sox (4): Jose Abreu, Elvis Andrus, Johnny Cueto, Vince Velasquez

–Cincinnati Reds (5): Chase Anderson, Austin Romine, Donovan Solano, Hunter Strickland, Justin Wilson

–Cleveland Guardians (1): Austin Hedges

–Colorado Rockies (5): Alex Colome, Carlos Estevez, Jose Iglesias, Chad Kuhl, Jose Urena

–Detroit Tigers (2): Tucker Barnhart, Daniel Norris

–Houston Astros (6): Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Diaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero, Christian Vazquez

–Kansas City Royals (1): Zack Greinke

–Los Angeles Angels (4): Archie Bradley, Matt Duffy, Michael Lorenzen, Kurt Suzuki

–Los Angeles Dodgers (10): Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price, Trea Turner

–Miami Marlins: None

–Milwaukee Brewers (6): Josh Lindblom, Andrew McCutchen, Omar Narvaez, Jace Peterson, Taylor Rogers, Trevor Rosenthal

–Minnesota Twins (5): Michael Fulmer, Billy Hamilton, Sandy Leon, Aaron Sanchez, Gary Sanchez

–New York Mets (9): Edwin Diaz, Tommy Hunter, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Tyler Naquin, Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino, Joely Rodriguez, Trevor Williams

–New York Yankees (9): Andrew Benintendi, Zack Britton, Matt Carpenter, Miguel Castro, Aroldis Chapman, Marwin Gonzalez, Chad Green, Aaron Judge, Jameson Taillon

–Oakland Athletics (2): Chad Pinder, Stephen Vogt

–Philadelphia Phillies (6): Chris Devenski, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard

–Pittsburgh Pirates (2): Ben Gamel, Roberto Perez

–St. Louis Cardinals (2): Corey Dickerson, Jose Quintana

–San Diego Padres (6): Josh Bell, Mike Clevinger, Brandon Drury, Pierce Johnson, Sean Manaea, Craig Stammen

–San Francisco Giants (4): Jose Alvarez, Brandon Belt, Shelby Miller, Joc Pederson

–Seattle Mariners (5): Matthew Boyd, Curt Casali, Adam Frazier, Mitch Haniger, Carlos Santana

–Tampa Bay Rays (3): Corey Kluber, David Peralta, Mike Zunino

–Texas Rangers (5): Kohei Arihara, Charlie Culberson, Matt Moore, Martin Perez, Kevin Plawecki

–Toronto Blue Jays (3): Jackie Bradley Jr., David Phelps, Ross Stripling

–Washington Nationals (7): Steve Cishek, Sean Doolittle, Will Harris, Cesar Hernandez, Erasmo Ramirez, Joe Ross, Anibal Sanchez

–Field Level Media