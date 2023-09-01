A new era: Washington Commanders sell out season opener

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For a typical NFL team, selling out a football game is not big deal. But the Washington Commanders have not been your typical team.

Under the “leadership” of then-owner Daniel Snyder over the course of the past quarter century, the Commanders have earned all of six playoff appearances with two postseason wins mixed in. Off the field, drama was the name of the game on a continual loop.

Things are now on the verge of changing after Josh Harris purchased the Commanders from Snyder for north of $6 billion earlier in the year. We’re now seeing that in a big way with Washington preparing for its regular-season opener at home against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10.

The Commanders announced on Friday that said game has sold out. It’s a sign of just how downtrodden the organization was that it sent a press release to make the announcement.

“The Commanders’ 2023 season opener, which will be against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10, has officially sold out,” the Washington Commanders press release read. “Fans fortunate enough to have tickets will get a firsthand look as Ron Rivera, Sam Howell, Jonathan Allen and the rest of the Commanders squad takes the field looking to start the year with a Week 1 win for the third time in four seasons.”

This comes on the heels of the Commanders announcing a $40 million investment to upgrade FedEx Field, which is largely considered the most run-down venue in the NFL. Harris certainly is putting his money where his mouth is.

A new era for Washington Commanders football

In addition to new leadership, the young Commanders are a popular pick to surprise folks in the NFC East this season. They have a talented young signal caller in Sam Howell as well as a nice number of skill-position players on offense. Defensively, Washington might boast the best front four in the league with Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Things seem to be coming together for Harris early in his tenure as the Commanders’ owner. One of his initial goals was to change the culture within the organization and move on from the ill-fated Snyder era.

“We have a lot to do. We’ve got to get the team ready to win football games. We’ve go to get out in the community and start to pay it forward. We’ve got to change fan experience at the stadium. That’s what we’re focused on right now,” Harris said back in July.

To put into perspective the Commanders Week 1 sellout, back in 2021 the team’s home games drew a 62.6% capacity. It was, by far, the lowest figure in the NFL.