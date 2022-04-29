fbpx
Published April 29, 2022

76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely with facial fracture, concussion

Apr 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) elbows Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the face as he drives to the basket during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, one of the leading candidates for NBA Most Valuable Player, is sidelined indefinitely due to a fractured right orbital bone and a mild concussion.

The team announced Friday that Embiid will miss at least Game 1 of the 76ers’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Embiid got hurt with 3:58 left in the Sixers’ clinching Game 6 against the host Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Philadelphia led 119-90 when Toronto’s Pascal Siakam caught Embiid in the face with an elbow on a drive to the basket.

A five-time All-Star, Embiid has experienced a similar facial injury. In 2018, he fractured his left orbital bone and was sidelined for three weeks before returning to action in the playoff, wearing a facemask.

Embiid, 28, came away from the play holding his face as Toronto fans cheered, possibly in response to a play earlier in the game when Embiid shoved the Raptors’ Chris Boucher in the back.

In the six games against Toronto, despite playing through a thumb injury, Embiid averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds. He sank a tiebreaking, turnaround 3-pointer to win Game 3 in the final second.

During the regular season, he averaged a league-leading 30.6 points and 11.4 boards.

–Field Level Media

