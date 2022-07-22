76ers GC, Mavs Gaming and Kings Guard move up in 3v3 Seed Weeks

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

76ers GC, Mavs Gaming and Kings Guard Gaming continued their strong play during 3v3 Seed Weeks play in the NBA 2K league Thursday, each claiming three more wins to move into ties for first place in their conference races.

76ers GC rallied from an 0-2 hole to defeat NetsGC 3-2 (19-21, 17-21, 21-17, 21-9, 24-20). Mavs Gaming rallied to beat Warriors Gaming Squad 3-1 (16-21, 23-18, 21-12, 22-19), and Kings Guard Gaming edged T-Wolves Gaming 3-2 (22-16, 23-19, 19-22, 11-21, 21-16).

Mavs Gaming and Kings Guard Gaming tied Lakers Gaming atop the Western Conference at six wins apiece. The 76ers jumped into a three-way tie for first in the Eastern Conference with Magic Gaming and Hawks Talon, also at six wins.

Teams get one point for each win during 3v3 Seed Weeks. At the end of Seed Weeks, the five teams with the most points from each conference will secure spots in the 3v3 Playoffs.

Two more teams will make the 3v3 Playoffs via The Steal, while the 13th and 14th spots in the 3v3 Playoffs will be reserved for the amateur teams that win the Slam Open and Switch Open.

In other action Thursday, Hornets Venom GT swept Grizz Gaming 3-0 (25-23, 22-9, 22-14), Heat Check Gaming handled Wizards District Gaming 3-0 (22-18, 21-17, 23-19), Pistons GT beat Jazz Gaming 3-2 (21-13, 21-18, 18-22, 11-22, 21-15) and Celtics Crossover Gaming knocked off Gen.G Tigers 3-2 (22-9, 12-21, 21-13, 23-18).

Friday’s matchups:

–Pistons GT vs. Bucks Gaming

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Knicks Gaming vs. NetsGC

–Pacers Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

–Lakers Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Cavs Legion GC vs. Mavs Gaming

NBA 2K League 3v3 standings, with games played and points:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

T1. Magic Gaming, 8, 6

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 8, 6

T1. 76ers GC, 8, 6

T4. Heat Check Gaming, 8, 5

T4. NetsGC, 9, 5

T6. Knicks Gaming, 8, 4

T6. Raptors Uprising GC, 8, 4

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 6, 3

T8. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 8, 3

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 9, 3

T11. Wizards District Gaming, 7, 1

T11. Grizz Gaming, 7, 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

T1. Mavs Gaming, 7, 6

T1. Lakers Gaming, 8, 6

T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 8, 6

T4. Cavs Legion GC, 9, 5

T4. T-Wolves Gaming, 10, 5

T6. Warriors Gaming Squad, 7, 4

T6. Jazz Gaming, 10, 4

T8. Bucks Gaming, 4, 3

T8. Pistons GT, 5, 3

T10. DUX Infinitos, 7, 1

T10. Pacers Gaming, 7, 1

11. Blazer5 Gaming, 6, 0

–Field Level Media