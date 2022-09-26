fbpx
Published September 26, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker cleared after knee surgery

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) moves the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker was medically cleared for the start of training camp following knee surgery.

The scope on his left knee over the offseason will not limit Tucker’s participation in camp, the team said at media day on Monday.

Tucker, 37, signed as a free agent after one season with the Miami Heat, previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

Tucker played in 71 games with the Heat last season and averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media

