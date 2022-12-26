5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announcing decision Wednesday

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com - USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau will announce his college decision Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET via 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1 junior from West Orange, N.J., is ranked as the No. 1 point guard and No. 10 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports composite.

Cadeau, who attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo., narrowed his list to six schools in October: Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech.

He took official visits to UNC, Texas Tech and Louisville.

–Field Level Media