49ers sign GM John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan to extensions

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch signed “multi-year” contract extensions with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team trumpeted the deals Friday in the afterglow of the 49ers improving to 3-0 with a 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Lynch and Shanahan were hired in 2017 on the heels of a 2-14 season in 2016 that included a 13-game losing streak in Colin Kaepernick’s final season with the team.

Lynch, a Pro Football Hall of Fame safety who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers during his 15 seasons in the NFL, was hired by the 49ers out of the FOX broadcast booth.

Since starting with nine losses in a row in 2017, the 49ers have bee on the climb. In seven seasons under the Lynch-Shanahan leadership, the 49ers are 55-46 in the regular season.

The franchise reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 season (13-3 regular season) and played for the NFC Championship in 2021 and 2022.

Since 2019, San Francisco’s 45 wins are second-most in the NFC and tied for fourth-most in the league.

Shanahan has lost multiple top assistant coaches during his tenure. In 2022, the Miami Dolphins hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach. Earlier this year, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was named Houston Texans head coach.

Shanahan, the son of former Broncos and Washington head coach Mike Shanahan, was previously offensive coordinator on the Washington staff that employed current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (quarterbacks coach), current Rams head coach Sean McVay (tight ends coach) and McDaniel (wide receivers).

Prior to being hired by the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan was offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

His second and final interview with the 49ers came on the eve of the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. Shanahan had also interviewed for vacancies with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos hired Vance Joseph and Jacksonville hired Doug Marrone while Atlanta was making its march through the playoffs.

