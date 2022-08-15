San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward sidelined by hamstring injury

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward is dealing with a “pretty bad hamstring injury,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Ward was injured in Sunday’s practice and his availability for the Sept. 11 season opener against the host Chicago Bears is suddenly in doubt.

“It’s a pretty bad hamstring injury … so we’ll see over the next couple of weeks how it plays out,” Shanahan said.

Ward, 31, registered 77 tackles and two interceptions in 16 starts in 2021. He has 401 tackles and four picks in 94 games (74 starts) since the 49ers drafted him in the first round (30th overall) in 2014.

Shanahan said bringing in a new player is a possibility, although NFL rosters must be reduced from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

“Well see how it goes with the roster. We might move our nickels around a little bit just for some guys, Shanahan said. “But hopefully we’ll get some more guys in here soon.”

–Field Level Media