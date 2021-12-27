49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) uncertain for next week

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during pre-game warmups before their game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sat out Monday’s practice with an injured thumb on his throwing hand, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in doubt.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday afternoon that Garoppolo was affected by the injury during last Thursday’s 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and the team would re-evaluate him Wednesday.

Shanahan called it a sprain, but later in the day, ESPN and NFL Network reported that Garoppolo was also dealing with a chipped bone and a torn ligament in the thumb.

Garoppolo has started 14 of the Niners’ 15 games this season and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But fans who are ready to see more of rookie Trey Lance may get their wish this week. Lance would be in line for his second career start if Garoppolo can’t go against Houston.

Lance has seen action in five games this year and has thrown for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also picking up 137 yards and a score on the ground. In his lone start, Week 5 at the Arizona Cardinals, Lance went 15-for-29 for 192 yards, throwing a pick and taking two sacks while filling in for an injured Garoppolo. He also ran for 89 yards in that start.

At 8-7, San Francisco is in the thick of the NFC wild-card hunt, occupying the No. 6 seed with two weeks to go.

–Field Level Media