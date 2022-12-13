49ers DB Dontae Johnson (ACL) out for season

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson will miss the remainder of season because of a torn ACL, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Johnson sustained the injury while playing on special teams during the 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He was playing in just his second game this season after residing on the practice squad.

Johnson, 31, has recorded 214 career tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 105 games (28 starts) with the 49ers (2014-17, 2019-22), Buffalo Bills (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019).

