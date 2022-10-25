2022 PMGC to feature record 48 teams in three-stage format

Credit: PUBG

The 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is set to begin Nov. 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a record 48 teams in a new three-stage format.

The stages are group, survival and last chance.

The Group Stage (Nov. 10-27) will split 48 teams into three groups. The top three from each group will advance directly to the PMGC Grand Finals while the bottom four teams will be eliminated.

The Survival Stage (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) features the remaining teams from the Group Stage fighting for one of the 16 available slots in the Last Chance, to be held Dec. 3-4. Only the top four teams will head to the PMGC Grand Finals.

The finals will be held Jan. 6-8, 2023.

The PMGC group draws will be held Wednesday.

–Field Level Media