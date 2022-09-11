100 Thieves advance to LCS Summer Split grand final

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

100 Thieves had to stage a comeback to defeat the Evil Geniuses in the lower-bracket final of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split playoffs on Saturday.

The Thieves advanced to Sunday’s grand final, and in the process earned themselves a rematch with Cloud9, who beat them in four maps on Sept. 3 in the upper-bracket final.

Sunday’s winner will take home the $100,000 first prize, while the runner-up settles for $50,000.

The Geniuses won the first map on red in 36 minutes. After the Thieves won the second map in 30 minutes on blue, the Geniuses again grabbed the advantage with a blue win in 31 minutes.

However, the Thieves tied the match on blue in 33 minutes and won it in 30 minutes on red.

Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led the winners with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 14/5/23. Muhammed “Kaori” Senturk of Turkey posted a 22/9/15 to pace the Geniuses, who picked up $30,000 and will join the two remaining teams in competing for the World Championships starting later this month.

The LCS Summer Split playoff schedule for Sunday:

–Grand final: Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split prize pool

1st: TBD — $100,000, Worlds

2nd: TBD — $50,000, Worlds

3rd: Evil Geniuses — $30,000, Worlds

4th: Team Liquid — $20,000

5th-6th: Counter Logic Gaming, TSM — no money

7th-8th: FlyQuest, Golden Guardians — no money

9th: Immortals — no money

10th: Dignitas — no money

