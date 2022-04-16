100 Thieves advance to Finals of LCS Spring Split playoffs

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

100 Thieves worked their way through a marathon session with Team Liquid to emerge victorious 3-2 on Saturday and advance to the Finals at the League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split playoffs.

The 2021 LCS champions went down 0-2 before rallying with three straight wins to pull off the reverse sweep. Liquid won in a quick 23 minutes on red and again in 31 minutes on blue to leave 100 Thieves teetering on the edge of falling to the losers’ bracket.

Instead, 100 Thieves rallied to win in 30 minutes playing on blue, 32 minutes playing on red, and 34 minutes playing on blue to claim victory.

Ian “FBI” Victor Huang of Australia was the hero in the final frame for 100 Thieves with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6-2-5.

On Sunday, Cloud9 will square off with Evil Geniuses, with the winner advancing to take on Team Liquid on April 23. The winner of that game will advance to the championship against 100 Thieves the next day.

The top four playoff finishers in the North American competition will split a $200,000 prize pool, with the championship team taking home $100,000 and qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational in South Korea next month.

League of Legends Championship Series Spring playoffs prize pool

1. $100,000

2. $50,000

3. $30,000

4. $20,000

5-6. No prize money — Golden Guardians, FlyQuest

–Field Level Media