10 SEC teams earn berths in NCAA tournament

The Southeastern Conference landed 10 teams in the field of 64 in the NCAA Division I baseball championship, announced Monday.

Of the 10, eight SEC teams were among the top 16 seeds and will host regional tournaments. They are Florida (44-14), Arkansas (41-16), LSU (43-15), Vanderbilt (41-18), Kentucky (36-18), Auburn (34-21-1), South Carolina (39-19) and Alabama (40-19).

The other eight top seeds and hosts are Wake Forest (47-10), Clemson (43-17), Virginia (45-12), Stanford (38-16), Miami (FL) (40-19), Coastal Carolina (39-19), Oklahoma State (41-18) and Indiana State (42-15).

The Atlantic Coast Conference will be represented by eight teams in the field, followed by the Big 12 (six), Pac-12 (five), Sun Belt (four) and Big Ten (three) among the top conferences.

This is the 17th straight tournament appearance for Vanderbilt, which is the longest active streak in the nation.

Regional play begins Friday. The eight super-regional hosts will be announced June 6, with play in the College World Series scheduled to start June 16 in Omaha, Neb.

–Field Level Media