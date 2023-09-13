Yankees, Red Sox rained out again; DH on Thursday

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and host Boston Red Sox had their rivalry matchup rained out for the second time in three days Wednesday night.

The teams will make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday. The makeup game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, with the regularly scheduled series finale set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

The scheduled Monday game was also washed away, and the Yankees swept the ensuing Tuesday doubleheader 3-2 and 4-1.

Both teams have 73-72 records as they attempt to avoid finishing last in the American League East. New York has never finished last in the division since it went to five teams in 1994 and is trying to avoid its first sub-.500 record since 1992. Boston has wound up with a losing record in five of the past 11 years.

–Field Level Media