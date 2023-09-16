Yankees put LHP Anthony Misiewicz on 7-day concussion list

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees left-hander Anthony Misiewicz was placed on the 7-day concussion list Saturday, one day after being struck in the head by a line drive during a game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

The sixth-inning shot by Pittsburgh’s Ji Hwan Bae caromed off Misiewicz’s head and landed in right field.

Misiewicz was quickly attended to and was helped to his feet and carted off the field. He was taken to nearby Allegheny General Hospital for further testing.

“I saw the ball going through to him and I saw his face,” Bae told reporters after Friday’s contest. “I got a little bit of shock. I was just feeling really sorry about him. It was an accident. Nothing we can do. Just praying, watching him.”

Misiewicz, 28, was making his third appearance for the Yankees. He previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers this season and is 2-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 appearances in 2023.

The Yankees won Friday’s game, 7-5.

New York activated right-hander Ian Hamilton (groin) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Hamilton, 28, is 2-2 with a 2.24 ERA in 35 appearances (three starts) this season.

–Field Level Media