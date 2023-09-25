Yankees place RHP Tommy Kahnle (shoulder) on IL

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed reliever Tommy Kahnle on the 15-day injured list and recalled fellow right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A on Monday.

Kahnle, 34, is dealing with right shoulder inflammation and his designation is retroactive to Friday. He finishes the season with a 1-3 record, two saves and a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances out of the bullpen.

Kahnle is 10-12 with a 3.64 ERA and seven saves in 340 games (no starts) with four teams. He rejoined New York this season after pitching for the Yankees from 2017-20.

Bowman, 32, has no decisions and a 13.50 ERA in two relief appearances for the Yankees this season. He was 4-1 with five saves and a 3.99 ERA in 49 games (no starts) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

