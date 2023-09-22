Yankees place LHP Wandy Peralta (triceps) on injured list

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees placed left-hander Wandy Peralta on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, due to a left triceps strain.

Peralta, who has not pitched since Sept. 14, ends his season with a 4-2 record, a 2.83 ERA and four saves in 63 relief appearances. He had not allowed a run since Aug. 23 against the Washington Nationals.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees promoted right-hander Yoendrys Gomez from Double-A Somerset. Gomez, 23, is 0-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 19 starts this season at Somerset. He has not made his major league debut.

Peralta, 32, will be a free agent after this season, his third with the Yankees. He has also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds (2016-19) and San Francisco Giants (2019-21) and owns a career mark of 19-18 with a 3.88 ERA and 13 saves in 385 games (one start).

–Field Level Media