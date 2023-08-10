Yankees option LHP Nick Ramirez to Triple-A

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Yankees were off Thursday, they were not quiet, sending left-hander Nick Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The move to clear Ramirez from the roster is expected to open a spot for right-hander Randy Vasquez to rejoin the club Friday and start against the Miami Marlins.

Ramirez, 34, was 0-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 26 relief appearances for the Yankees this season. In four seasons for the Detroit Tigers (2019-20), San Diego Padres (2021) and Yankees, he is 6-7 with a 4.12 ERA in 90 relief outings.

Vasquez, 24, made his major league debut with the Yankees on May 26. In three major league starts, he is 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. In 16 starts at Triple-A this season, he is 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA.

–Field Level Media