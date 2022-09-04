Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi headed for hand surgery

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees Andrew Benintendi was diagnosed with a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will have to undergo surgery, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Benintendi, 28, was placed on the injured list Saturday with what was described as wrist inflammation.

There is no timeline for a return with a month remaining in the regular season. The Yankees are headed for an American League playoff spot.

The injury occurred against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the third inning when Benintendi swung and missed at a sinker by Jeffrey Springs in the Yankees’ 9-0 loss. He shook his hand and left the game immediately.

Acquired from the Kansas City Royals on July 27, Benintendi has two home runs and 12 RBIs while batting .254 in 33 games with the Yankees.

Overall this season, he has batted .304 with 51 RBIs and five homers. He was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career.

–Field Level Media