The New York Yankees claimed right-hander Luke Bard off waivers Friday from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees assigned the 31-year-old reliever to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bard was 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in eight appearances before being designated for assignment on Monday.

He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA through 54 career games (three starts) with the Los Angeles Angels (2018-20) and Rays.

