Yankees activate first baseman Anthony Rizzo from IL

The New York Yankees reinstated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Rizzo has not played since Aug. 31, first due to a back injury and then because of intense headaches following an epidural injection.

The Yankees (87-58) were 8-6 in the 33-year-old veteran’s absence entering Sunday’s series finale at Milwaukee.

Rizzo is batting .225 with 30 home runs and 71 RBIs in 117 games. It is his first season with at least 30 homers since 2017 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees optioned outfielder Estevan Florial to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding transaction.

Florial, 24, is batting .097 with one RBI and two stolen bases in 17 games this season with New York.

