Xmithie named head coach of TSM academy team

TSM named Jake “Xmithie” Puchero as head coach of their Academy League team on Wednesday.

The veteran League of Legends jungler played for Immortals, Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming.

“Please welcome our new LCS Academy Head Coach,” the team posted on Twitter. “We’re proud to announce his addition to our LCS Academy staff. Xmithie has a long history as a player and will be invaluable for the growth of our young players.”

The 30-year-old Xmithie takes over for Andre “Gunaso” Ferreira, who had coached the academy squad since April 2021.

