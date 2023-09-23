Xiyu Wang rides home-country advantage, wins at Guangzhou Open

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

China’s Xiyu Wang cruised past top-seeded Magda Linette of Poland on Saturday to win the Guangzhou Open in Guangzhou, China.

Playing in her home country, the unseeded Wang coasted 6-0, 6-2 in 79 minutes to earn her first career WTA title.

“It was very exciting and it’s a very emotional moment because to play in this tournament, every player is really tough,” Wang said. “It’s so difficult to be here on the last day. I’m very happy to be here and I think I cannot say it because it’s very emotional.”

A former US Open girls champion (2018), Wang dominated on first serve points won, 76 percent (22 of 29) vs. 39 percent (14 of 36) for Linette, as well as first return points won: 61 percent (22 of 36) vs. 24 percent (7 of 29).

