WWE confirms rumored signing of former top star and champion from AEW

After a couple of weeks of rumors, on Tuesday WWE confirmed the signing of top star and former TBS champion Jade Cargill.

Over the last few years, AEW has risen to prominence and become the undisputed No. 2 company in the wrestling industry. And their social media accounts have made adding “is now All-Elite” after the names of new signings from the independents or WWE a part of the professional wrestling industry lexicon.

However, things have shifted recently and now the top promotion in the business has started to add big names from their top competitor. Over the last couple of weeks, there have been rumblings that long-time TBS champion Jade Cargill had finished her contract with AEW and would soon be headed to WWE. Well, that news was made official today.

WWE announces signing of former AEW champion Jade Cargill

After an initial report from ESPN, the company confirmed that Cargill has indeed agreed to a multi-year contract with the legendary wrestling promotion. It is unclear at this time if the 31-year-old will head to the company’s developmental brand NXT — since she only has two years of experience in the business — or debut on the main roster in the near future.

Recent reports have suggested that Cargill may go under the new alias of “Jaida Parker” after WWE filed a trademark for the name last week and often likes to own the rights to their performer’s in-ring names.

The Florida native was the first and longest-running TBS champion in AEW history, holding the belt for over 500 days until she was defeated by current champion Kris Statlander in May. Cargill remained on the sidelines for several months following her first defeat in a singles match.

She returned to AEW airwaves earlier this month to face Statlander in a rematch and failed to regain her belt in what was believed to be the final booking for her former employer.

The 5-foot-10 star was a fitness model before growing to prominence in the wrestling industry and on social media following her debut in 2021. Cargill has a background in Division I basketball while playing for Jacksonville University. Her current partner is former Cincinnati Reds star second baseman Brandon Phillips.